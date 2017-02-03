EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON Feb 3 The U.S. Labor Department is looking into delaying the implementation date of its new fiduciary rule governing the advice that brokers can give about retirement investments, it said on Friday, after President Donald Trump called for a review that could ultimately lead to scrapping it.
"The Department of Labor will now consider its legal options to delay the applicability of the date as we comply with the president's memorandum," Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Ed Hugler said in a statement. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.