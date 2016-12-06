Dec 6 Blackstone Group LP Chairman and CEO Steve Schwarzman said on Tuesday he expected to see a "very substantial reversal of regulations of all types," for the financial sector, following Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory.

Schwarzman, who was picked by Trump to chair a panel of business leaders who will give him advice, said the changes would boost U.S. growth and attract foreign investment. (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrew Hay)