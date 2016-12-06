India plans expansive budget despite growth, revenue worries
* Jaitley eyes tax giveaways, state investment in Feb. 1 budget
Dec 6 Blackstone Group LP Chairman and CEO Steve Schwarzman said on Tuesday he expected to see a "very substantial reversal of regulations of all types," for the financial sector, following Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory.
Schwarzman, who was picked by Trump to chair a panel of business leaders who will give him advice, said the changes would boost U.S. growth and attract foreign investment. (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrew Hay)
* Jaitley eyes tax giveaways, state investment in Feb. 1 budget
Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.3 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.1 pct