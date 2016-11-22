LONDON Nov 22 Britain's Brexit Secretary David
Davis said on Tuesday there was no vacancy for the job of
ambassador to Washington as the incumbent was very good.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said many people would
like to see Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage as British ambassador
to Washington.
"People can say what they like but the simple truth is
there's no vacancy. The ambassador there is very very good, as
we've seen," Davis told the BBC.
"We believe in free speech - we have a very good ambassador
in Washington, Kim Darroch, and he'll be there for years," Davis
said. Darroch did not reply to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)