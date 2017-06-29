WASHINGTON, June 29 President Donald Trump
assailed a woman TV news host in highly personal terms on
Thursday, describing her as "crazy" and having been bleeding at
one point from a facelift, in a Twitter attack that drew strong
criticism including from fellow Republicans.
Trump, who often decries what he calls "fake news" in the
American media and who this week attacked CNN, the New York
Times and the Washington Post, took aim on Thursday at the hosts
of the MSNBC program "Morning Joe," Joe Scarborough and Mika
Brzezinski.
The Republican president called Brzezinski, a journalist and
daughter of former White House national security advisor
Zbigniew Brzezinski, "low I.Q. Crazy Mika" and said she was
"bleeding badly from a face-lift" when she visited one of his
golf resorts around New Year's Eve.
He referred to former Republican U.S. congressman
Scarborough as "Psycho Joe."
Trump is known for his prolific Twitter habit, which
includes attacking critics and rivals, but his tweets on
Thursday drew a particularly strong response.
"It's a sad day for America when the president spends his
time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead
of doing his job," MSNBC's communications office said on
Twitter.
"Morning Joe" takes sometimes strong views on Trump and the
president has often criticized its hosts in the past. Comcast
Corp owns NBCUniversal, MSNBC's parent company.
Republican lawmakers and others sharply rebuked Trump.
"Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and
represents what is wrong with American politics, not the
greatness of America," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham wrote
on Twitter.
Another Republican senator, Ben Sasse, tweeted, "Please just
stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your
office."
Democrats seized on the remarks as an example of what they
view as Trump's sexism.
"Trump's bullying tweets are an attack on women everywhere,"
Democratic National Committee spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said
in a statement. "From his Twitter slurs to his policies, we have
a president who continues to show us he has no regard for women
and whose comments demean the office he holds."
The president's tweets created a new distraction as senators
in his own party struggled to bridge their differences and agree
on major healthcare legislation.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders defended his tweets as
simply a question of responding to criticism.
"I don't think that the president has ever been someone that
gets attacked and doesn't push back," she told Fox News Channel.
"People on that show have personally attacked him many
times," she added. "This is a president who fights fire with
fire and certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by liberal
media and the liberal elites within the media, or Hollywood or
anywhere else."
Democratic Senator Ed Markey wrote on Twitter: "If you can't
stifle the press, then you attack them personally. Today's
tweets from Donald Trump are unpresidential and warrant an
apology."
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Susan Cornwell; Writing by Will
Dunham; Editing by Frances Kerry)