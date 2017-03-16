WASHINGTON, March 16 President Donald Trump will
propose beefing up military spending and slashing domestic
programs and foreign aid in his fiscal year 2018 budget to be
released on Thursday.
Here are the highlights:
DEFENSE
The budget calls for an increase of $52 billion for the
Defense Department above the 2017 base budget of about $522
billion, enacted under the Obama administration. There is an
additional $2 billion increase in defense spending in other
departments, including Energy and State.
That is still less than some of Trump’s fellow Republicans
in Congress have called for, including the heads of the
committees in the Senate and House of Representatives that
oversee the U.S. military. But at a time of broad cuts elsewhere
in the budget, the Pentagon is unlikely to complain.
The plan earmarks the new funds to accelerate the fight
against Islamic State militants, reverse Army troop reductions,
build more ships for the Navy and ramp up the Air Force –
including by purchasing additional F-35 fighter jets, built by
Lockheed Martin.
HOMELAND SECURITY
The Department of Homeland Security would get a 6.8 percent
increase, with more money for extra staff needed to catch,
detain and deport illegal immigrants.
Trump wants Congress to shell out $1.5 billion for his
promised border wall with Mexico in the current fiscal year -
enough for pilot projects to determine the best way to build it
- and a further $2.6 billion in fiscal 2018.
FOREIGN AID
The combined budget for the State Department and U.S. Agency
for International Development, or USAID, would fall by 28
percent, with funding cuts for the United Nations, climate
change and cultural exchange programs. The plan preserves $3.1
billion in security aid to Israel.
The budget also requests $12 billion in so-called Overseas
Contingency Operations, or OCO, funding for extraordinary costs,
chiefly in war zones such as Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. No
comparison was provided for the current year's OCO spending.
Current commitments on HIV/AIDS treatment under PEPFAR, the
President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, will be maintained.
PEPFAR is the world's largest provider of AIDS-fighting medicine
and enjoys bipartisan support.
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION
The Environmental Protection Agency's budget would be cut by
31 percent, eliminating its climate change programs and trimming
back core initiatives aimed at protecting air and water quality.
The proposal would eliminate 3,200 EPA employees, or 19
percent of the current workforce, and effectively erase former
Democratic President Barack Obama's initiatives to combat
climate change by cutting funding for the agency's signature
Clean Power Plan aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions.
HEALTHCARE
Healthcare companies such as drug makers and device makers
will pay more than twice as much in 2018 to have their medical
products reviewed for approval by the Food and Drug
Administration under the proposed budget.
The proposal budgets over $2 billion in fees to be collected
from industry, twice as much in 2017.
TRANSPORTATION
Oversight of air traffic control would move from the federal
government to an independent group under the proposals, which
include a 13 percent cut for the Department of Transportation's
discretionary budget.
The plan also calls for cutting the U.S. space agency NASA
budget by 0.8 percent to $19.1 billion.
ENERGY
The budget for the Department of Energy would include $120
million to restart licensing for the proposed Yucca Mountain
nuclear waste dump in Nevada, a project that has been stalled
for years because of lawsuits and local opposition.
AGRICULTURE
The Agriculture Department's discretionary spending would be
cut to $17.9 billion, a 21 percent drop from the temporary 2017
funding levels approved by Congress late last year.
