By Arshad Mohammed
WASHINGTON, March 16 President Donald Trump's
proposed 28 percent budget cut for U.S. diplomacy and foreign
aid next year would preserve $3.1 billion in security aid to
Israel but reduce funding for the United Nations, climate change
and cultural exchange programs.
The budget proposal for the fiscal year beginning on Oct. 1
is a first shot in a battle with Congress - which controls the
government purse strings - that will play out over months and
may yield spending far beyond Trump's requests.
Congress, controlled by Trump's fellow Republicans, may
reject some or many of the proposed cuts to the U.S. State
Department and Agency for International Development (USAID)
budgets for maintaining America's diplomatic corps, fighting
poverty, promoting human rights and improving health abroad.
The White House is proposing a combined $25.6 billion budget
for the State Department and USAID, a 28 percent reduction from
current spending, according to documents the White House
provided on Thursday.
"This is a 'hard power' budget. It is not a 'soft power'
budget," Mick Mulvaney, Trump's budget director, told reporters,
referring to the president's desire to prioritize military power
over the influence that can flow from development aid.
In Tokyo, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson defended the
cuts as a necessary correction to a "historically high" budget
for the State Department that had grown to address conflicts
abroad in which the United States was engaged as well as
disaster aid. Tillerson said there would be a "comprehensive
examination" of how the State Department's programs are executed
and how the department is structured.
Trump's budget proposes spending $54 billion more on
military spending and sinking more money into deporting illegal
immigrants.
'KEEPING AMERICA SAFE'
Senator Ben Cardin, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign
Relations Committee, said he was deeply disappointed and
dismayed at Trump’s proposal to slash foreign affairs spending.
David Miliband, president and CEO of the International
Rescue Committee, said the roughly one-third cut in foreign aid
endangered U.S. values and interests abroad.
"What’s more, the U.S. foreign assistance budget makes up a
mere 1 percent of the federal budget - a tiny category of
discretionary spending which saves lives and spreads goodwill
around the world," he said.
More than 120 retired U.S. generals and admirals urged
Congress in a letter last month to fully fund diplomacy and
foreign aid, arguing the functions were "critical to keeping
America safe."
The budget also requests $12 billion in "Overseas
Contingency Operations," or OCO, funding for extraordinary
costs, chiefly in war zones such as Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.
No comparison was provided for the current year's OCO spending.
The White House did not provide many details in its "skinny"
budget proposal, a precursor to a more detailed budget
submission the White House has said it will produce in May.
The budget would provide $3.1 billion "to meet the security
assistance commitment to Israel ... ensuring that Israel has the
ability to defend itself from threats" and maintain its military
superiority over more populous Arab neighbors.
It would also "maintain current commitments and all current
patient levels on HIV/AIDS treatment" under PEPFAR, the
President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, the world's largest
provider of AIDS-fighting medicine. The program has been
credited with saving millions of lives and enjoys bipartisan
support.
The budget would also meet U.S. commitments to the Global
Fund for AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, the documents said.
LOWER U.N. FUNDING
Without giving specifics, the documents laid out areas where
the White House plans to save money, including by reducing U.S.
funds to the United Nations and affiliated agencies "by setting
the expectation that these organizations rein in costs and that
the funding burden be shared more fairly among members."
The United States would cut its contribution to the U.N.
budget by an unspecified amount, and the U.S. government would
not pay for more than 25 percent of U.N. peacekeeping costs, the
documents said.
The United States is the largest contributor to the United
Nations, paying 22 percent of the $5.4 billion core U.N. budget
and 28.5 percent of the $7.9 billion U.N. peacekeeping budget.
Trump also plans to save money by eliminating the U.S.
Global Climate Change Initiative, which among other things seeks
to foster low-carbon economic growth, and by ceasing payments to
U.N. climate change programs via the Green Climate fund.
He proposes cutting funds to multilateral development banks
such as the World Bank by about $650 million over three years
from the Obama administration's commitments; reducing money for
the State Department's Educational and Cultural Exchange
Programs; turning some foreign military aid into loans from
grants; and reorganizing the State Department and USAID.
