(Updates with confirmation of Dow CEO)
WASHINGTON Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump
planned to hold meetings on Monday with business and labor
leaders at the start of his first full week in office, seeking
to work quickly on his campaign promise to boost the American
manufacturing sector and deliver more jobs.
The Republican, who took office on Friday after eight years
of a Democratic White House, was scheduled to meet with business
leaders at 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT) and then hold an afternoon
meeting with labor leaders and U.S. workers, according to his
schedule.
The White House, which announced the meetings in a schedule
released late on Sunday, did not name company executives or
union leaders who would take part. White House officials did not
immediately respond to a request for more details.
Trump said on Twitter early on Monday that he planned to
discuss U.S. manufacturing with executives but gave no other
details.
"Busy week planned with a heavy focus on jobs and national
security," Trump said in a tweet. "Top executives coming in at
9:00 A.M. to talk manufacturing in America."
The morning gathering will include Dow Chemical Co
Chief Executive Officer Andrew Liveris, according to a person
briefed on the meeting.
Trump named Liveris in December to lead a private-sector
group on manufacturing that will advise the U.S. secretary of
commerce. Trump's designated commerce secretary,
billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, is known for backing tariffs
and fighting to protect U.S. manufacturers but has also sent
jobs abroad.
Before taking office, Trump hosted a number of U.S. CEOs in
meetings in New York, including business leaders from defense,
technology and other sectors. He also met with leaders of
several unions, including the AFL-CIO.
Trump, a real estate developer, has particularly focused on
manufacturing, lamenting during his inaugural address on Friday
about "rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the
landscape of our nation" and vowing to boost U.S. industries
over foreign ones.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Roberta Rampton and David
Shepardson; Editing by Angus MacSwan, Lisa Von Ahn and Frances
Kerry)