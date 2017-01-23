WASHINGTON Jan 23 President Donald Trump met with key business leaders on Monday and signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, moving the country toward an era of bilateral trade and job creation at home, the White House said.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a news briefing that Trump would move away from multilateral trade policies toward bilateral trade that puts America first. He said the meeting with top U.S. business leaders included a "really great" exchange of ideas and the group would reconvene again in a month.

