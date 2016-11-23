U.S. EPA aims to end freeze on contracts, grants on Friday
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has told several lawmakers it aims to end its freeze on grants and contracts by late Friday, congressional aides said.
WASHINGTON Nov 23 Former Republican rival-turned-supporter Ben Carson on Wednesday said he could serve a role under Donald Trump after talks with the president-elect's team.
Carson had been offered the job leading the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a Carson spokesman said on Tuesday.
"After serious discussions with the Trump transition team, I feel that I can make a significant contribution particularly to making our inner cities great for everyone," Carson, a former presidential candidate, wrote on Facebook.
"An announcement is forthcoming about my role in helping to make America great again," he added. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by W Simon)
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 The chief executive of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said Thursday that the biggest U.S. drug store chain was pressing on with its purchase of smaller Rite Aid Corp, which was announced in October 2015 and has not closed.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. securities regulators on Thursday accused two former executives at hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management Group of masterminding a far-reaching scheme to pay tens of millions of dollars in bribes to African officials.