UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CHICAGO Feb 3 Wal-Mart Stores Inc Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said on Friday his meeting with President Donald Trump offered an important opportunity to discuss the economy and job creation.
Chief executives of major U.S. companies huddled at the White House, and some of them expressed concern about a travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries traveling to the United States.
McMillon described the dialogue with the President as "constructive" and "candid."
"It's always better to be engaged in trying to shape solutions than sitting on the sidelines," the discount retail chain's CEO said in a statement. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources