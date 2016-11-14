WASHINGTON Nov 14 The chair of the U.S.
derivatives regulator said on Monday he hopes to accomplish a
few more things as he enters the last few months heading the
Commodity Futures Trading Commision, adding that he is committed
to ensuring a smooth transition at the agency.
Chairman Timothy Massad became chair in 2014, under
President Barack Obama, a Democrat. Typically, the chief steps
aside when a different party takes control of the White House.
President-elect Donald Trump, a Republican, will be inaugurated
in January.
"If you're looking for the inside track on what
President-elect Trump wants to do in this area, I'm not your
guy," Massad said in remarks at the CME Global Financial
Leadership Conference.
He noted that Trump, and fellow Republicans in Congress,
have said they intend to repeal parts of 2010's Dodd-Frank Wall
Street reform law which expanded derivatives regulation and gave
CFTC more oversight responsibilities in the $710 trillion global
swaps market that is dominated by large U.S. banks.
"So should we expect a wholesale repeal, including the
provisions that reformed the swaps market? I do not think so,"
Massad said. "And that's because I believe there's a growing
consensus that the reforms made to bring transparency and
oversight to the swaps market made sense."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by James
Dalgleish)