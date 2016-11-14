(Adds Massad quotes, background)

WASHINGTON Nov 14 The chair of the U.S. derivatives regulator said on Monday he hopes to accomplish a few more things as he enters the last few months heading the Commodity Futures Trading Commision, adding he is committed to ensuring a smooth transition at the agency.

Chairman Timothy Massad became chair in 2014, under President Barack Obama, a Democrat. Typically, the chief steps aside when a different party takes control of the White House. President-elect Donald Trump, a Republican, will be inaugurated in January.

"If you're looking for the inside track on what President-elect Trump wants to do in this area, I'm not your guy," Massad said in remarks at the CME Global Financial Leadership Conference.

He noted that Trump and fellow Republicans in Congress have said they intend to repeal parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law which expanded derivatives regulation and gave CFTC more oversight responsibilities in the $710 trillion global swaps market that is dominated by large U.S. banks.

"So should we expect a wholesale repeal, including the provisions that reformed the swaps market? I do not think so," Massad said. "And that's because I believe there's a growing consensus that the reforms made to bring transparency and oversight to the swaps market made sense."

He then called for an analysis of the effects of reforms in the law, which was passed in an attempt to prevent a widespread financial meltdown after the 2007-09 crisis and recession. Data then could be used to identify parts of Dodd-Frank to repeal.

"If repeal means we increase the likelihood that a globally significant financial institution's failure will take down our economy, or require a federal bailout, that would not seem to deliver on promises made to working-class voters who believe the government has been captured by powerful interests and has forgotten about them," he said.

"On the other hand, it may mean focusing on how Dodd-Frank impacts those who weren't the cause of the crisis, such as community and smaller banks and commercial companies."

Under Massad the commission has passed a long list of regulations for carrying out Dodd-Frank requirements. But, he said, it may still complete more rules in the next few months. Massad has said recently he hopes the CFTC will adopt a rule on capital requirements for swaps dealers soon.