UPDATE 1-Iran starts gas exports to Iraq, Iranian official tells IRNA
BEIRUT, June 21 Iran has begun exporting gas to Iraq, an Iranian official told the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Wednesday, after a several years of delays.
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate Dawn DeBerry Stump, a former vice president at NYSE Euronext, to serve as commissioner on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
It said Stump is president of Stump Strategic, a consulting firm, and earlier worked in the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, where she focused on farm policy matters and the CFTC. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
WASHINGTON, June 21 The United States hopes Arab countries involved in a diplomatic split with Qatar will soon present Doha a list of "reasonable and actionable" demands to move the crisis toward a resolution, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday.
DUBAI, June 21 Billionaire Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal pledged loyalty on Wednesday to the kingdom's new Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Alwaleed posted on his Twitter account.