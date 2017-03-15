WASHINGTON, March 14 President Donald Trump plans to nominate J. Christopher Giancarlo as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the White House said on Tuesday.

Giancarlo has been acting chairman of the CFTC since Jan. 20 after being confirmed as a commissioner of the agency in 2014. Before entering public service, he was executive vice president of financial services group GFI Group Inc, the White House said in a statement. (Editing by Sandra Maler)