Trump expected to nominate Senate Democratic aide to be CFTC commissioner -WSJ

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Senate Democratic aide Russ Behnam to be a commissioner on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Behnam's nomination, which must be confirmed by the Senate, could come as early as this week, the Journal reported. Behnam is senior counsel to Senator Debbie Stabenow, the top Democrat on the Senate Agriculture Committee. (Writing by Eric Beech)