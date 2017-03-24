BRIEF-Hostess Brands names Andrew Jacobs chief commercial officer
* Hostess Brands names Andrew Jacobs chief commercial officer
WASHINGTON, March 24 President Donald Trump said on Friday that Charter Communications Inc has committed to investing $25 billion and hiring 20,000 workers over four years.
At a White House event with Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Trump said Charter would close its offshore call centers and move them to the United States.
* Park West Asset Management LLC reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Carvana Co as of June 7, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sHywFP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
MIAMI, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.