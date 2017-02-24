Russia c.bank says aims to ensure inflation expectations keep falling
MOSCOW, June 16 The task of Russia's central bank is to make sure that inflation expectations keep falling in the economy, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
BEIJING Feb 24 China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that China has no intention of using currency devaluation to its advantage, responding to remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Trump declared China the "grand champions" of currency manipulation in an interview with Reuters on Thursday, just hours after his new Treasury secretary pledged a more methodical approach to analysing Beijing's foreign exchange practices.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily press briefing in Beijing.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Philip Wen)
MOSCOW, June 16 The task of Russia's central bank is to make sure that inflation expectations keep falling in the economy, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
LONDON, June 16 The yen slumped to two-week lows against the dollar on Friday after the Bank of Japan kept interest rates steady and signalled it was in no hurry to follow the Federal Reserve's example in tightening its ultra-loose monetary policy.
MOSCOW, June 16 The Russian central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday, pledging more monetary policy easing this year amid a better economic outlook.