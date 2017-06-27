By Steve Holland
| WASHINGTON, June 27
WASHINGTON, June 27 President Donald Trump is
growing increasingly frustrated with China over its inaction on
North Korea and bilateral trade issues and is now considering
possible trade actions against Beijing, three senior
administration officials told Reuters.
The officials said Trump was impatient with China and was
looking at a range of options, including tariffs on steel
imports, which have previously been discussed by Commerce
Secretary Wilbur Ross.
Whether he would actually take action remains unclear. In
April, Trump backed off from a threat to withdraw from NAFTA
after he said that Canadian and Mexican leaders telephoned him
asking him to halt a planned executive order in favor of opening
discussions.
(Reporting By Steve Holland, editing by Caren Bohan and Ross
Colvin)