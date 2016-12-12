UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON Dec 12 U.S. Senator John McCain said on Monday that he personally backs Washington's decades-old "one China" policy and that no one should "leap to conclusions" that President-elect Donald Trump would abandon it.
"I do not respond to every comment by the president-elect because it may be reversed the next day," McCain told Reuters when asked about Trump's statement over the weekend that the United States did not necessarily have to stick to its position that Taiwan is part of "one China."
But McCain said that "somebody should hold China responsible" for its behavior with regard to Taiwan, Hong Kong, island building in the South China Sea and "propping up" North Korea. Trump has drawn an angry response from Beijing for his comments as well as his recent telephone call with the president of Taiwan. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders