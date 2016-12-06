(Repeats story sent previously with no changes to text)
By David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON Dec 6 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump indicated a tougher U.S. approach to China by speaking to
Taiwan's president last week, but how far he will push a risky
test of wills to wring concessions from Beijing on issues from
trade to North Korea is unclear.
The call between Trump and Tsai Ing-wen was the first by a
U.S. president-elect or president with a Taiwanese leader since
President Jimmy Carter switched diplomatic recognition to China
from Taiwan in 1979.
It prompted a diplomatic protest from China which the
outgoing Obama administration warned could undermine progress in
relations with Beijing, which has been carefully built up over
decades by both Republican and Democratic administrations.
Analysts say it could provoke military confrontation with
China if pressed too far.
Trump officials and Vice President-elect Mike Pence sought
to play down the significance of the 10-minute conversation,
saying it was a "courtesy" call and not intended to show a
policy shift.
However, Trump fueled the fire on Sunday by complaining
about Chinese economic and military policy on Twitter, while on
Monday an economic adviser to Trump, Stephen Moore, said if
Beijing did not like it, "screw 'em."
Analysts, including senior former U.S. officials, said the
call appeared to be at least an initial shot across China's bow
to signal a tougher approach to Beijing, which includes plans
for a buildup in the U.S. military, in part in response to
China's growing power in the Asia-Pacific region.
Jon Huntsman, reportedly among the candidates to become
Trump's secretary of state, was quoted by The New York Times as
saying at the weekend that Taiwan might prove a "useful leverage
point" in dealings with China.
Trump adviser and China hawk Peter Navarro, and former U.S.
Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton, another in the mix
for the top U.S. diplomatic role, have both proposed using
degrees of escalation on Taiwan to pressure China to step back
from its pursuit of territory in East Asia.
Navarro, who has produced books and multipart television
documentaries warning of the dangers of China's rise, has
suggested stepped up engagement with Taiwan, including
assistance with a submarine development program.
He argued that Washington should stop referring to a
"one-China" policy, but stopped short of suggesting it should
recognize Taipei, saying "there is no need to unnecessarily poke
the Panda."
Bolton though, in an article in January, countenanced a
"diplomatic ladder of escalation" that could start with
receiving Taiwanese diplomats officially at the State Department
and lead to restoring full diplomatic recognition.
Evan Medeiros, a former official who served as President
Barack Obama's top adviser on East Asia, said this was a highly
risky strategy.
"Here's the reality: China let us all know very clearly in
the mid-1990s that the Taiwan issue is a war-and-peace issue,"
Medeiros said. "Is that a proposition that the U.S. should test?
"The Taiwan issue is so politically sensitive and ranks so
high in Chinese priorities of interest they are not going to
begin trading anything away for it. And if the U.S. decided to
establish formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, it could
easily precipitate a military crisis in Northeast Asia," he
said.
Douglas Paal, a White House official under Republican
administrations who served as U.S. representative to Taiwan from
2002-2006, said the approach of Trump advisers seemed rooted in
the 1990s, when China was much weaker and the United States in a
better position to take a tougher line.
"The problem is that Beijing decided in 1996 on a 10-year
(military) buildup so that it would never have to swallow such
stuff again," Paal said.
TEST OF WILLS
He said Chinese President Xi Jinping is seeking to cement
his position at a congress of the ruling Communist Party next
year.
"Were he to look soft on something like making the U.S.
office in Taipei into an official diplomatic outpost, Xi would
be devoured by his rivals, and he won't let that happen," Paal
said.
Chris Murphy, a Democratic member of the U.S. Senate Foreign
Relations Committee, said using Taiwan as a way to pressure
China to cooperate on North Korea's nuclear program or on trade
could be counterproductive.
"Pressing China on Taiwan won't likely bring them to the
table on North Korea and currency," he wrote on Twitter. "Risks
backing them into a dark, nasty corner."
Two sources familiar with the debate on China policy within
the Trump camp said Bolton and other hard-liners had encouraged
Taiwanese leaders to approach the president-elect.
However, former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and
others advising Trump and his transition team have cautioned
against an open break with the four-decade "One China" Policy,
they said.
As a result, Trump first presented the request for a phone
conversation as a personal matter rather than a harbinger of a
shift in U.S. policy, which left Japan and other U.S. Asian
allies unfazed.
However, the sources said that after Trump tweeted about
Chinese currency manipulation, import tariffs and the South
China Sea, some Asian leaders were asking whether he was
deliberately provoking China, potentially leading to a dangerous
escalation of tensions.
Chas Freeman, a former U.S. diplomat who was then-President
Richard Nixon's interpreter on his historic trip to China in
1972, said he thought Chinese officials were waiting to see what
Trump's intentions were as president.
"They (Chinese) don't want to humiliate Mr. Trump or get
into an emotional confrontation with him," he said.
"So the immediate impact of this will be they will give him
the benefit of the doubt, that he didn't know what he was doing,
and didn't understand the significance of this, that perhaps he
was manipulated by people around him."
