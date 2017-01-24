(Adds dropped word in headline)

WASHINGTON Jan 24 Senator Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, urged Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday to implement one of his campaign promises and declare China a currency manipulator.

"Mr. President: if you really want to put America first, label China a currency manipulator," Schumer told reporters.

Trump's Treasury secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin has told senators that he would work to combat currency manipulation but would not give a clear answer on whether he currently views China as manipulating its yuan, according to a Senate Finance Committee document seen by Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Eric Walsh)