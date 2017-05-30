NEW YORK May 30 Climate change is undeniable
and it is "absolutely essential" the world fight the problem
together, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
argued on Tuesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump considers
pulling out of the Paris climate deal.
Trump refused to endorse the landmark climate change accord
at a summit of the G7 group of wealthy nations on Saturday,
saying he needed more time to decide. He then tweeted that he
would make an announcement this week.
"If any government doubts the global will and need for this
accord, that is reason for all others to unite even stronger and
stay the course," Guterres said during an address on climate
change at New York University.
"The message is simple: the sustainability train has left
the station. Get on board or get left behind," he said. "The
real danger is not the threat to one's economy that comes from
acting. It is instead the risk to one's economy by failing to
act."
Trump, who has previously called global warming a hoax, has
come under concerted pressure from other world leaders to honor
the 2015 Paris Agreement, the first to bind all nations to
setting goals to curb carbon emissions.
The United States is the world's biggest economy and the
second largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China.
"The world is in a mess," Guterres said. "It is absolutely
essential that the world implements the Paris Agreement."
"Climate change is undeniable. Climate action is
unstoppable. And climate solutions provide opportunities that
are unmatchable," he said, describing the effects as "dangerous
and accelerating."
Guterres said he intends to convene a climate summit in 2019
to review implementation of the global climate deal. He said
that currently 147 parties representing more than 82 percent of
greenhouse gas emissions have ratified the Paris agreement.
Big emitters led by China, the European Union and India have
reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris deal, which seeks to
phase out greenhouse gas emissions this century by shifting to
clean energies. By contrast, Trump wants to favor U.S. coal.
A U.N. panel of climate scientists says it is at least 95
percent probable that man-made greenhouse gas emissions, mainly
from burning fossil fuels, are the main cause of climate change
since 1950.
Global average temperatures have hit record highs in each of
the past three years, and warming is projected to cause
worsening droughts, sea level rises, floods, heat waves and
extinctions of wildlife.
