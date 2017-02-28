WASHINGTON Feb 28 President Donald Trump's
nominee to be the director of national intelligence pledged on
Tuesday to support thorough investigation of any Russian efforts
to influence the 2016 presidential election, seeking to reassure
lawmakers worried that partisan politics might interfere with a
probe.
"I think this is something that needs to be investigated and
addressed," former Republican Senator Dan Coats told the Senate
Intelligence Committee during his confirmation hearing to be the
top U.S. intelligence official.
Coats, 73, a former member of the intelligence panel, also
promised that it would have full access to all of the documents
and other materials needed for an investigation.
"I have no intention of holding anything back from this
committee," Coats said.
Trump denounced intelligence agencies for their assessment
that Russia sought to influence the election on his behalf,
prompting concerns about his support for them. Trump has also
repeatedly praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, leading
some in Washington worry that he might not take a hard enough
line in dealings with Moscow.
In his opening statement, Coats addressed that concern by
listing activity by Russia, along with that of China and North
Korea, as among the main challenges faced by the United States.
"Russia's assertiveness in global affairs is something I
look upon with great concern, which we need to address with eyes
wide open and a healthy degree of skepticism," Coats said.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence was
created after the Sept. 11 attacks to oversee all 16 U.S.
intelligence agencies and improve communications among them.
One concern about Coats was his record on the U.S. use after
the 2001 attacks of so-called enhanced interrogation techniques,
such as waterboarding, which are widely seen as torture. In
2015, he was one of the few lawmakers who opposed legislation
sponsored by Republican Senator John McCain that made the use of
such techniques illegal.
Coats promised that he would follow the law, saying he voted
against that legislation because he wanted "to at least have a
discussion" about the best way to proceed if intelligence
agencies wanted to obtain crucial information quickly.
Coats also strongly defended U.S. government surveillance
programs, though he said he would "do everything I can" to
publicly disclose an estimate of the number of Americans caught
in the crosshairs of internet surveillance programs intended to
target foreigners.
But he stopped short of guaranteeing such a disclosure,
which privacy advocates in Congress have requested for years and
said is necessary to properly debate possible reforms to a
surveillance law that expires at the end of 2017.
Although he was ambassador to Germany under President George
W. Bush, Coats would be the first director of national
intelligence who has not spent most of his career in the
military, in intelligence agencies or as a diplomat.
Coats, who is popular with Democrats and his fellow
Republicans, is expected to be easily confirmed.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, additional reporting by Dustin
Volz; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)