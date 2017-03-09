By Patricia Zengerle
| WASHINGTON, March 9
WASHINGTON, March 9 The U.S. Senate Intelligence
Committee voted overwhelmingly on Thursday in favor of President
Donald Trump's nominee to be director of national intelligence,
former Republican Senator Dan Coats, sending his nomination to
the Senate floor.
The vote, which took place in a closed hearing, was 13-2,
the committee said. Democratic Senators Ron Wyden and Kamala
Harris were the only two members to vote no.
Coats must still be confirmed by the full Senate to be the
top U.S. intelligence official. The popular former lawmaker, who
also served as ambassador to Germany, is expected to be
confirmed easily.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence was
created after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to oversee all 16 U.S.
intelligence agencies and improve communications among them.
Coats, 73, replaces James Clapper, who retired as President
Barack Obama left office.
Coats was a member of the Senate intelligence panel until he
retired from the Senate at the end of last year. He pledged
during his confirmation hearing on Feb. 28 to support a thorough
investigation of any Russian effort to influence the 2016
presidential election.
Wyden, one of the Senate's leading privacy advocates, said
he voted against his former colleague because he felt that the
office of the Director of National Intelligence had not provided
the committee with enough information about how many Americans'
communication records have been subjected to government
surveillance.
"Given that there has not been a firm commitment to deliver
this critical information, I cannot support any DNI nominee
without that material," Wyden said in a statement.
Harris said that after consideration of Coats' record on a
range of issues, she concluded she could not support his
nomination.
Senators Richard Burr, the committee's Republican chairman,
and Mark Warner, its top Democrat, both said they were pleased
the committee had backed Coats.
Warner said he was confident that Coats, as a former
committee member, had respect for the panel's oversight
responsibilities.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by David Gregorio)