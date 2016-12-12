(Adds background on National Economic Council)
By Tim Ahmann and Olivia Oran
WASHINGTON Dec 12 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump on Monday said he would appoint Goldman Sachs Group Inc
President and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn to head
the White House National Economic Council, a group that
coordinates economic policy across agencies.
"As my top economic adviser, Gary Cohn is going to put his
talents as a highly successful businessman to work for the
American people," Trump said in a statement.
Cohn will follow former senior Goldman executives Robert
Rubin and Stephen Friedman, who ran the council in the Bill
Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, respectively.
The council post, which helps to coordinate and develop the
president's economic agenda, can also be seen as a stepping
stone to other government jobs. Rubin led the council before
becoming Treasury Secretary.
Cohn, 56, is just one of a number of former Goldman
executives who are slated to join the Trump administration and
advise on the economy, including Treasury secretary nominee
Steven Mnuchin and White House adviser Steve Bannon.
"We will miss Gary at Goldman Sachs, but I believe the
American people and the President-Elect are fortunate that he
has chosen to serve his country," Goldman Chief Executive
Officer Lloyd Blankfein said in a statement.
Cohn had long been regarded as the likely successor to
Blankfein, but that view has dimmed in the past several years as
Blankfein, 62, showed no signs that he would step down in the
near future.
Cohn's departure now raises fresh questions about who might
succeed Blankfein in the long run, while potentially giving rise
to a new group of leaders at the bank.
Unlike other Wall Street firms that have had significant
turnover in their upper ranks, Goldman's leadership has remained
remarkably stable over the years. Some Goldman executives have
privately complained that this has created a bottleneck for the
next generation of leaders.
It is likely that Cohn's role as Goldman's president may be
split, Reuters has previously reported. Chief Financial Officer
Harvey Schwartz and investment banking co-head David Solomon are
likely candidates, according to people familiar with the matter.
Such a move could return Goldman to a co-president, co-chief
operating officer structure. Cohn had previously served
alongside Jon Winkelried in this arrangement, until Winkelried's
departure from the firm in 2009.
Cohn is a former Goldman commodities trader from Ohio who
joined the firm in 1990. He served in a variety of leadership
roles in bond trading, becoming co-head of Goldman's broader
securities division and then co-president in 2006.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann in Washington and Olivia Oran in
New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Phil Berlowitz)