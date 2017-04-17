(Repeats story first published on Sunday)
By James Oliphant and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, April 16 In a White House
marked by infighting, top economic aide Gary Cohn, a Democrat
and former Goldman Sachs banker, is muscling aside some of
President Donald Trump's hard-right advisers to push more
moderate, business-friendly economic policies.
Cohn, 56, did not work on Republican Trump's campaign and
only got to know him after the November election, but he has
emerged as one of the administration's most powerful players in
an ascent that rankles conservatives.
Trump refers to his director of the National Economic
Council (NEC), as "one of my geniuses," according to one source
close to Cohn.
More than half a dozen sources on Wall Street and in the
White House said Cohn has gained the upper hand over Trump's
chief strategist, Steve Bannon, the former head of the
right-wing website Breitbart News and a champion of
protectionist trade opposed by moderate Republicans and many big
companies.
Cohn is a key administration link to business executives and
White House sources say he will lead the charge for Trump on top
domestic priorities such as tax reform, infrastructure and
deregulation.
"Gary's singular focus is tax reform and he's working to try
and get that done in 2017," said Orin Snyder, a partner at law
firm Gibson Dunn and a long-time friend of Cohn.
"He is working to implement the president's twin goals of
economic growth and job creation. The tax plan will also include
a reduction in the corporate rate, but also tax relief for
middle- and low-income Americans."
Some conservatives fear Cohn may push through a tax plan
that is unnecessarily complicated and argue that including tax
relief for middle- and low-income Americans would not spur
economic growth as much as cuts focused entirely or mostly on
businesses and entrepreneurs.
Adam Brandon, president of the conservative group
FreedomWorks, is disappointed Trump is not charging ahead with a
plan unveiled last year during his campaign that would slash
taxes on businesses and wealthy individuals.
That plan was shaped heavily by Stephen Moore, an economic
policy expert at the conservative Heritage Foundation think
tank, who advised Trump's campaign. But it has since been
shelved.
"I don't like the idea of scrapping it and starting over
again," Brandon said.
A senior administration official said the White House has
started from scratch on the tax plan and, while setting business
tax cuts as the highest priority, is consulting with lawmakers,
economists and business leaders before taking it to the
Republican-led Congress.
Two administration officials said reports that the White
House was considering a carbon tax and a value-added tax were
incorrect, but that other ideas were on the table. "We are
considering a multitude of options for tax reform," a White
House official said on Sunday.
RAPPORT
Associates of both Trump and Cohn say the two have developed
a bond. People who have worked with Cohn say he is loyal, direct
and assertive, traits that Trump likes.
Crucially, Cohn also has the trust of Jared Kushner, Trump's
adviser and son-in-law, and his wife Ivanka, Trump's daughter.
Cohn hired his staff more quickly than other top officials,
building a reputation for competence in an administration hurt
by early missteps over healthcare reform and a travel ban, the
sources said.
"Gary is a huge asset to the Trump administration. He'll be
of great help in eliminating unnecessary regulation, stimulating
growth and reforming the tax code," said billionaire hedge fund
manager John Paulson, an early backer of Trump who knows Cohn
through Wall Street circles.
The son of middle-class parents in Cleveland, Ohio, Cohn
overcame dyslexia and worked in sales before elbowing his way
into a position as a Wall Street trader and rising to become
president and chief operating officer at Goldman Sachs Group Inc
.
Kushner was a Goldman Sachs intern when he first crossed
paths with Cohn. After Trump's election victory, Kushner paved
the way for Cohn to meet the president-elect, who had spent much
of the campaign blasting investment banks as modern-day robber
barons. Trump soon named Cohn his NEC director.
Apparently paying more heed to Cohn and other moderates on
his team, Trump last week said he was open to reappointing Janet
Yellen as Federal Reserve chairman when her term is up and he
also held back from naming China a currency manipulator.
Both stances marked a reversal from his campaign when Trump
criticized Yellen and vowed to label China a currency
manipulator on "day one" of his administration, a move that
could lead to punitive duties on Chinese goods.
Sources close to Cohn and inside the White House said there
are sharp policy differences between Cohn and both Bannon and
Reince Priebus, White House chief of staff.
A White House spokesperson denied there was a power struggle
inside the West Wing.
Cohn has already put his stamp on regulatory policy by
working with Kushner to successfully push Wall Street lawyer Jay
Clayton for head of the Securities and Exchange Commission after
billionaire investor Carl Icahn, an early Trump supporter, had
vetted other candidates. Clayton's nomination has been advanced
to the Senate for a vote.
The vacant Federal Reserve vice chairman's seat is a key
regulatory role Cohn and his colleagues on the economic team
want to fill soon. Cohn has interviewed nearly two dozen
candidates and has whittled the list down. Randal Quarles, a
veteran of the George W. Bush administration is one of several
candidates left, a source familiar with the process said.
Cohn will also take a leading role in developing Trump’s
infrastructure plan to rebuild airports, roads and bridges. The
biggest challenge may be figuring out how to pay for the
initiative, which Trump has estimated at $1 trillion.
While conservatives are concerned by Cohn, they note that
Bannon is still part of Trump's mercurial administration and
that Cohn could fall out of favor as quickly as he has risen.
"Whoever is up today," Brandon said, "could be gone
tomorrow."
