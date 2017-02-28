WASHINGTON Feb 28 Billionaire investor Wilbur
Ross was sworn in as U.S. commerce secretary on Tuesday after
helping shape Republican President Donald Trump's opposition to
multilateral trade deals.
Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to
Ross, 79, a day after the U.S. Senate voted to confirm the
corporate turnaround expert's nomination, with strong support
from Democrats.
Ross is set to become an influential voice in Trump's
economic team and was expected to start work on renegotiating
trade relationships with China and Mexico.
While commerce secretaries rarely take the spotlight in
Washington, Ross is expected to play an outsize role in pursuing
Trump's campaign pledge to slash U.S. trade deficits and bring
manufacturing jobs back to America.
Some Democrats criticized Ross as another billionaire in a
Trump Cabinet that says it is focused on the working class and
for being a "vulture" investor who has eliminated some jobs.
Reuters reported last month that Ross's companies had shipped
some 2,700 jobs overseas since 2004.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill
Trott)