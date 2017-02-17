WASHINGTON Feb 17 U.S. President Donald Trump
is poised to tap a Republican media relations firm owner to
oversee his White House communications, according to media
reports on Friday.
Crossroads Media founder Mike Dubke is expected to be named
White House communications director, CNN, NBC and Fox News
reported, a move that could help spokesman Sean Spicer, who has
handled both duties since Trump took office last month.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports, and
Crossroads Media did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
CNN, citing two administration officials, said the
announcement could come as soon as Friday, adding that Dubke did
not respond to a request for comment.
The appointment would help round out Trump's communications
team, which also includes Hope Hicks, director of strategic
communications, and Dan Scavino, director of social media.
Trump's previous choice to serve as director of
communications, Jason Miller, declined the job in December.
Dubke's appointment could help shore up Trump's messaging
efforts.
Spicer and Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway gave differing
accounts on Monday before Michael Flynn resigned from his post
as national security adviser amid controversy over his contacts
with Russia. Conway told a television network that Flynn had
Trump's full confidence, while Spicer soon after told reporters
that Trump was evaluating Flynn.
Conway also publicly endorsed Ivanka Trump products in a
recent television interview, prompting a call by the Office of
Government Ethics for disciplinary action for appearing to
violate government ethics rules.
A graduate of Hamilton College in New York, Dubke helped
launch another communications firm in Virginia, the Black Rock
Group, according to Crossroads' website.
