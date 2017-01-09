BRIEF-Sumitomo Chemical to buy out its JV with Trinseo - Nikkei
* Sumitomo Chemical to buy out its joint venture with America's Trinseo for tens of millions of dollars - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Jan 9 Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Monday pushed against rushing through confirmation hearings scheduled this week for at least seven of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees, saying the nominees need a thorough vetting.
"Jamming all these hearings into one or two days, making members run from committee to committee, makes no sense," Schumer said in a speech. "It is only fair that they are given a thorough and thoughtful vetting." (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Toni Reinhold)
* On Jan 19, 2017, units entered into incremental amendment no. 2 to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 6, 2015
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri