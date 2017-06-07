BRIEF-Compareeuropegroup appoints former investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CFO
* Compareeuropegroup appoints former Goldman Sachs and UBS investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CF
WASHINGTON, June 7 White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said on Wednesday he expected the U.S. Congress to get tax reform done this year, citing a productive meeting with Republican congressional leaders.
"Yesterday was actually a very good day for us on tax reform," Cohn said in an interview with Fox News. "We agreed on the schedule, we agreed on our objectives and we agreed on a time frame. We're all on board to do it this year."
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.
MEXICO CITY, June 22 Mexico's central bank is likely to raise interest rates on Thursday, in what the market is betting could be its last hike this year, to contain a spike in inflation and following the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to increase borrowing costs.