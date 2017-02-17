(Repeats with no changes)
By Richard Cowan and David Morgan
WASHINGTON Feb 16 President Donald Trump, after
nearly a month in power, has yet to unveil major legislation or
publicly endorse bills from others, getting Republicans off to a
slow start on the sweeping reforms they promised on the campaign
trail.
As Trump and Republicans ricochet from crisis to crisis,
lawmakers have lowered expectations for legislative action in
2017 on tax reform, health care, financial regulation, jobs and
infrastructure, with some urging more White House guidance.
Trump has spelled out few specifics on such issues in his
more than two dozen executive orders, proclamations and
memoranda. A temporary ban on U.S. entry by refugees and people
from seven Muslim-majority countries was blocked in court.
Ambitious campaign promises by Trump helped the Republicans
make a clean sweep of the White House, the Senate and the House
of Representatives in November's national elections.
Movement on legislation could come soon now that the Senate
has confirmed nine of Trump's Cabinet nominees and is poised to
approve others soon, despite delays by Democrats.
But concern is mounting among some Republicans and moderate
Democrats who had hoped for more at this stage.
On taxes, for instance, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham
told Reuters, "What I'd like to see the administration do is
lead on this issue." The White House needs to "either come out
with their own tax cut plan or weigh in pretty quickly," he
said, "I'm getting unnerved that there's lack of coordination."
Last week, Trump promised a "phenomenal" tax plan within
weeks but offered no details. Nor has he firmly endorsed or
opposed tax reform proposals being debated in Congress.
At a party retreat last month, lawmakers warmed to remarks
by Trump that seemed to show support for a House Republican
"border adjustment" tax to encourage exports and discourage
imports. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan issued a
statement saying Congress and Trump were "on the same page."
But the enthusiasm was short-lived. The White House later
said border adjustment was only one option. After a week, Ryan
said tax reform legislation would not appear until mid-2017.
Democratic Representative Jim Himes, who has talked about
working with Republicans, said in an interview that promises of
"day one" action have rung hollow. "Instead, we are torn apart
by poorly drafted executive orders, tweets, Russian ties to the
White House," he said.
At a press conference on Thursday, Trump said he would
submit an "initial plan" on health care in March and tackle tax
reform after that. He said, "Tax reform's going to happen fairly
quickly. We're doing Obamacare. We're in the final stages."
CONTRAST WITH PREDECESSORS
Trump's legislative record lags some, but not all, recent
presidents. Democrat Barack Obama laid out an economic stimulus
plan days after his January 2009 swearing in and signed it into
law less than a month later. Republican George W. Bush sent a
tax cut proposal to Congress less than three weeks after taking
office in January 2001. It was enacted four months later.
Democrat Bill Clinton fulfilled a central campaign promise
in his first weeks in office when he enacted a family-leave bill
on Feb. 5, 1993. Republican George H.W. Bush accomplished little
of note in his first 100 days, while his predecessor Republican
Ronald Reagan sent dozens of detailed budget cut plans to
Congress less than a month after his 1981 swearing in.
In an Oct. 22 campaign speech, Trump vowed to work with
Congress to introduce "broader legislative measures" in the
first 100 days of his administration to reform the tax code,
repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, boost job creation,
curb job offshoring, spend $1 trillion on infrastructure and
build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
In his first 27 days, Trump has not yet offered any
legislation to advance these goals.
Investors have not been deterred. The Dow Jones industrial
average has surged roughly 12 percent since he was elected.
"Right now there is a lot of hope in the market, but so far
I haven't seen Trump show that he knows how to manage policy or
have much of a plan," said Thyra Zerhusen, co-chief investment
officer of Fairpointe Capital in Chicago.
'PROCEEDING WELL' -HENSARLING
Trump signed a bill into law on Tuesday repealing an Obama
administration anti-corruption rule that required oil and mining
companies to disclose payments to foreign officials.
Republican Representative Jeb Hensarling, who attended the
signing ceremony, said, "Things are proceeding well."
Legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known as
Obamacare, and replace parts of it will be unveiled after a
10-day House recess that begins on Friday, Ryan said on
Thursday.
Republicans have been struggling to come up with a detailed
plan for replacing Obama's signature domestic policy that they
have vowed to repeal.
At the outset of Trump's term, Republican lawmakers,
lobbyists and tax experts were planning to repeal Obamacare in
February, then begin revamping the tax code in March.
Now, House Republicans say they may pass a tax-reform bill
by August. That would force the Senate to take up
the issue at the start of the 2018 midterm election season, a
bad time for lawmakers to be making hard decisions.
From the start of the new administration, some Republicans
had jitters about Trump's moves, such as his battle with the
media over the size of the crowd at his swearing-in ceremony.
"He should be talking about how we're going to be reforming
healthcare," Republican Representative Charlie Dent told
reporters on Jan. 24. "I hope he gets more focused on policy."
