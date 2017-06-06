By Ayesha Rascoe
| WASHINGTON, June 5
WASHINGTON, June 5 The White House is hoping to
kick start its stalled legislative agenda with congressional
action on healthcare reform this summer that will clear the way
for lawmakers to begin work on a major tax bill after the Sept.
4 Labor Day holiday, an administration official said on Monday.
White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short said
senators have made progress in crafting their own version of
healthcare reform and the chamber will move ahead with
legislation ahead of lawmakers' August recess.
Congress will then turn its focus to overhauling the tax
code in September. While the administration would prefer that
the effort not add to the national debt, Short stressed that the
top priority would be cutting taxes.
