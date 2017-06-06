(Adds comments, details)
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, June 5 The White House is hoping to
kick-start its stalled legislative agenda with congressional
action on healthcare reform this summer that will clear the way
for lawmakers to begin work on a major tax bill after the Sept.
4 Labor Day holiday, an administration official said on Monday.
Senate Republicans will vote on their version of healthcare
reform legislation before lawmakers' August recess, White House
Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short said. The House of
Representatives passed a bill in May.
"There's been a lot of discussions with staff," Short told
reporters at a briefing. "I think the text is pretty far along."
Congress will then turn its focus to overhauling the tax
code in September. While the administration would prefer that
the effort not add to the national debt, Short stressed that the
top priority would be cutting taxes.
"We want it to be revenue neutral, and we are still
supportive of tax reform, but I am also saying to you that what
we believe is most important to get the economy going is the tax
cuts," he said.
President Donald Trump will meet with the Republican leaders
of the House and the Senate, Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell, on
Tuesday to discuss the path forward for his agenda, said White
House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters.
Trump has pressed for quicker action in Congress, but his
administration has also been hampered by investigations into
alleged ties between Trump's election campaign and Russia.
The Trump administration has outlined a broad plan that
would cut tax rates for businesses and streamline the tax system
for individuals. But, the proposal has been short on details --
including the cost of the tax cuts and what loopholes would be
closed.
The healthcare bill passed by the House could result in 23
million people losing insurance, the Congressional Budget Office
estimated, a conclusion that Republicans were quick to
challenge. The bill would also reduce federal deficits by $119
billion between 2017 and 2026, according to the
analysis.
Short said he believed that the Senate healthcare bill would
be "similar" to the House package.
Senator John Cornyn, the No.2 Republican in the Senate, said
Monday evening he thought there would be a vote on a healthcare
bill in the Senate in July.
Short also said the White House expects for Congress to
raise the government's borrowing authority, also known as the
debt limit, before the August recess.
(Additional reporting Richard Cowan, Susan Cornwell and Ayesha
Rascoe; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)