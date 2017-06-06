By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, June 6 President Donald Trump will
huddle with congressional leaders on Tuesday, seeking to rev up
a stalled legislative agenda as the summer break draws closer
and a probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election campaign
grinds on.
Elected pledging to overhaul the healthcare system and slash
taxes, Trump has yet to notch a major legislative win, and time
is running out before lawmakers leave Washington for August.
The White House is trying to spur momentum this week by
highlighting policy plans - a task made more difficult with the
spotlight on testimony by James Comey, the FBI director fired
last month by Trump, to the Senate Intelligence Committee on
Thursday.
Comey will be grilled by senators on whether Trump tried to
get him to back off an investigation into alleged ties between
the president's 2016 campaign and Russia. Trump denies any
collusion with Russia, and has called the investigation a "witch
hunt."
The White House wants to see Senate Republicans vote on
healthcare reform legislation before they leave for a break in
August, Marc Short, Trump's top aide on Capitol Hill, told
reporters on Monday. The House of Representatives passed a bill
in May.
Also on tap before the break:
A vote to raise the government's borrowing authority, known
as the debt limit, should also take place before the break,
Short said.
Republican fiscal conservatives routinely demand budget cuts
and other concessions as a price for raising the debt limit,
setting up a likely fight.
Congress will then turn its focus to overhauling the tax
code in September. While the administration would prefer that
the effort not add to the national debt, Short stressed that the
top priority would be cutting taxes.
"We want it to be revenue neutral, and we are still
supportive of tax reform, but I am also saying to you that what
we believe is most important to get the economy going is the tax
cuts," he said.
The Trump administration has outlined a broad plan that
would cut tax rates for businesses and streamline the tax system
for individuals. But, the proposal has been short on details --
including the cost of the tax cuts and what loopholes would be
closed.
The healthcare bill passed by the House could result in 23
million people losing insurance, the Congressional Budget Office
estimated, though Republicans have challenged that conclusion.
The bill would also reduce federal deficits by $119 billion
between 2017 and 2026, according to the analysis.
Short said he believed that the Senate healthcare bill would
be "similar" to the House package.
Senator John Cornyn, the No.2 Republican in the Senate, said
Monday evening he thought there would be a vote on a healthcare
bill in the Senate in July.
(Additional reporting Richard Cowan, Susan Cornwell and Roberta
Rampton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker & Simon Cameron-Moore)