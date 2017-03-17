(Adds details on civil division actions, immigration)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, March 17 President Donald Trump is
expected to nominate New York lawyer George T. Conway III to
lead the U.S. Justice Department's civil division, a source
briefed on the matter said on Friday.
Conway, the husband of Trump's senior White House adviser
Kellyanne Conway, is a partner at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen &
Katz. He has represented Philip Morris International Inc,
Cardinal Health Inc and the National Football League
among many corporate clients.
He did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
The White House and Justice Department also declined comment.
As head of the civil division, Conway would be in charge of
defending government actions, including Trump's revised
executive order banning citizens from six Muslim-majority
nations from traveling to the United States.
This week, judges in Hawaii and Maryland blocked
implementation of Trump's order that retains a 90-day ban on
travel to the United States by citizens of Iran, Libya, Syria,
Somalia, Sudan and Yemen that was part of an earlier order
blocked by the courts.
Conway was one of a team of lawyers who drafted a legal
brief on behalf of Paula Jones who sued President Bill Clinton
for sexual harassment, according to numerous media reports.
Conway wrote in a 1994 Los Angeles Times op-ed that Clinton
should not have immunity from Jones' lawsuit "because it would
place presidents above the law. It would enable a president to
take out a mortgage on a summer home, refuse to make payments
and yet be immune from foreclosure for four or eight years."
The civil division defends U.S. agencies against thousands
of lawsuits filed annually over government policies, laws,
domestic and foreign operations, entitlement programs, law
enforcement and military actions, and counterterrorism efforts.
The division also sues on behalf of the government to recoup
money lost through fraud, loan defaults and the abuse of federal
funds, especially involving Medicare.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)