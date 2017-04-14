(Corrects deficit to surplus in paragraph two)

WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration declined to name any major trading partners as currency manipulators in a highly anticipated report on Friday, confirming a decision to back away from his key campaign promise to slap such a label on China.

The semi-annual U.S. Treasury currency report, however, did keep China on a currency "monitoring list" despite Beijing's progress in reducing its global current account surplus, citing its unusually large trade surplus with the United States.

The Treasury report also kept five other trading partners on the monitoring list: Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Germany and Switzerland. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Bill Rigby)