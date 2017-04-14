(Corrects deficit to surplus in paragraph two)
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. President Donald
Trump's administration declined to name any major trading
partners as currency manipulators in a highly anticipated report
on Friday, confirming a decision to back away from his key
campaign promise to slap such a label on China.
The semi-annual U.S. Treasury currency report, however, did
keep China on a currency "monitoring list" despite Beijing's
progress in reducing its global current account surplus, citing
its unusually large trade surplus with the United States.
The Treasury report also kept five other trading partners on
the monitoring list: Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Germany and
Switzerland.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Bill Rigby)