GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
WASHINGTON, April 12 President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the dollar was "getting too strong" and would eventually hurt the U.S. economy, even as he said he would like to see interest rates stay low, the Wall Street Journal reported.
In an interview, Trump also said he would not label China a currency manipulator in a U.S. Treasury report due later this week, the Journal said. He also said he respected Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, saying she was "not toast" when her current term ends in 2018.
"I think our dollar is getting too strong, and partially that's my fault because people have confidence in me. But that’s hurting - that will hurt ultimately," he said. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
June 15 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.520 109.56 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.375 1.3753 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.211 30.230 +0.06 Korean won 1122.400 1123.9 +0.13