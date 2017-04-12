WASHINGTON, April 12 A U.S. Treasury spokesman confirmed on Wednesday that the department will not name China as a currency manipulator in a report due at the end of this week, after President Donald Trump said in a Wall Street Journal interview that he would not do so.

The Treasury spokesman declined to provide any other details about the semi-annual report on foreign exchange practices of major trading partners, including the exact timing of the release, or the Treasury's views on the practices of other countries. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese)