GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
WASHINGTON, April 12 A U.S. Treasury spokesman confirmed on Wednesday that the department will not name China as a currency manipulator in a report due at the end of this week, after President Donald Trump said in a Wall Street Journal interview that he would not do so.
The Treasury spokesman declined to provide any other details about the semi-annual report on foreign exchange practices of major trading partners, including the exact timing of the release, or the Treasury's views on the practices of other countries. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
June 15 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.520 109.56 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.375 1.3753 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.211 30.230 +0.06 Korean won 1122.400 1123.9 +0.13