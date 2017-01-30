(Adds detail, context, paragraphs 3-7)
WASHINGTON Jan 30 President Donald Trump is
expected to sign an executive order on cyber security on
Tuesday, two sources familiar with the situation said, marking
the first action to address what he has called a top priority of
his administration.
The order is expected to commission several different
reviews of the government's offensive and defensive cyber
capabilities, according to one of the sources and a third
briefed on a draft of the order that circulated last week.
The move follows a presidential campaign that was dominated
by running storylines related to cyber security, including the
hacking and subsequent leaking of Democratic emails as part of
what U.S. intelligence agencies determined was a wide-ranging
influence operation intended to help Trump win the White House
and denigrate his challenger, Democrat Hillary Clinton.
For months Trump refused to accept the conclusions of the
agencies that Russia was responsible, before stating at a press
conference on January 11 that, "as far as hacking I think it was
Russia."
In his answer, Trump, then the president-elect, pivoted to
say that "we also get hacked by other countries, and other
people" while vowing to launch a government-wide review of
vulnerabilities to cyber attacks.
The order is expected to also initiate a audit of several
federal agencies' cyber capabilities, seek input on how to
improve protections for critical infrastructure, and review
government efforts to attract and train a technically
sophisticated workforce, according to two of the sources briefed
on the draft, which was first published by the Washington Post.
The draft order would also seek ways to give the private
sector incentives to adopt strong security measures.
