WASHINGTON Dec 21 President-elect Donald Trump
emerged from a meeting with the CEOs of Boeing and
Lockheed Martin on Wednesday and said he was working to
lower costs on planes sold to the government, including a new
Air Force One fleet and the F-35 fighter jet.
"Trying to get the costs down, costs. Primarily the F-35,
we're trying to get the cost down. It's a program that's very
very expensive," Trump told reporters after meeting with the
aerospace executives and military advisers.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Editing by
Andrew Hay)