(In first paragraph, corrects immigrants to travelers)
WASHINGTON Jan 31 About 900 U.S. State
Department officials signed an internal dissent memo protesting
a travel ban by U.S. President Donald Trump on refugees and
travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, a source
familiar with the document said on Tuesday, in a rebellion
against the new president's policies.
A senior State Department official confirmed the memorandum
had been submitted to acting Secretary of State Tom Shannon
through the department's "dissent channel," a process in which
officials can express unhappiness over policy (bit.ly/2jOYW0y).
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Monday he was
aware of the memo but warned career diplomats that they should
either "get with the program or they can go."
A draft of the dissent memo seen by Reuters argued that the
executive order would sour relations with affected countries,
inflame anti-American sentiment and hurt those who sought to
visit the United Spates for humanitarian reasons.
It said the policy "runs counter to core American values of
non-discrimination, fair play and extending a warm welcome to
foreign visitors and immigrants.
Trump on Friday signed an executive order that temporarily
bans refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries,
sparking tumult at U.S. airports and protests in major American
cities.
The ban affects Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and
Yemen.
Even before the executive order on immigration was issued,
concern among State Department officials had been growing over
news reports that Trump was about to ease sanctions against
Russia, said one State Department official said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
The resignation of at least four top State Department
officials, including Under Secretary for Management Patrick
Kennedy, who formally left the department on Tuesday, also
caused some unease among diplomats who worried about a power
vacuum.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Diane Craft and
Cynthia Osterman)