BRIEF-Memscap Q4 revenue rises to 3.3 million euros
* Q4 revenue 3.3 million euros ($3.52 million) versus 2.8 million euros year ago
FRANKFURT Nov 21 The growth of solar and wind power in the United States could slow under President-elect Donald Trump, the chief executive of German utility E.ON told German newspaper Handelsblatt, but added he expected any change to be slow.
"It is possible that future growth may slow and that the focus will shift again towards coal and oil. But we have seen these shifts in Europe, too. Just think about nuclear energy," Johannes Teyssen was quoted as saying.
E.ON has assets of about 4 billion euros ($4.25 billion) in the United States, the world's second-biggest market for wind turbines after China, mostly in the form of onshore wind parks.
Global renewable stocks fell following Trump's election victory, fuelling concerns about the long-term prospects of the industry in the United States.
Teyssen said most jobs in the renewables industry were located in states dominated by the Republicans, adding any change in legislation would happen very slowly.
"I also rule out a change to existing assets," he said.
($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tina Bellon and Dale Hudson)
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 points at 7,156 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.04 percent at 7161.49 points on Thursday as earning updates provided a mixed picture with Diageo surging after strong sales data but Daily Mail and Unilever hit by disappointing numbers. * BATS: British American Tobacco (BAT) has reached a principle agreement to acquire the tobacco assets of Bosnian holding firm Fabr
TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday as sentiment was helped by the dollar's strength against the yen on optimism over the U.S. economic outlook, but gains were limited on worries about U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies.