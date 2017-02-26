WASHINGTON Feb 26 President Donald Trump's
first budget proposal will not seek cuts in Social Security,
Medicare and other entitlement federal benefits programs, U.S.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview broadcast
on Sunday.
Mnuchin was asked on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning
Futures" program whether the Trump administration needed cuts in
those areas.
"We are not touching those now. So don't expect to see that
as part of this budget, OK," Mnuchin said of the programs,
according to a transcript provided by Fox. "We are very focused
on other aspects and that's what's very important to us. And
that's the president's priority."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)