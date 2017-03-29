UPDATE 1-Oil prices struggle on doubts OPEC can rein in oversupply
* Global oil supplies vs demand & price: http://tmsnrt.rs/2s2OtVQ (Adds chart, comment, updates prices)
PARIS, March 29 Laurent Fabius, the French politician who chaired talks on a landmark, global climate change deal in 2015, on Wednesday denounced moves by U.S. President Donald Trump to undo Obama-era climate change regulations.
"The initial decisions from the new U.S. president's administration concerning the battle against global warming constitute a very serious step backwards," Fabius said in a statement.
Fabius added that such moves were contrary to measures adopted in the December 2015 agreement, known as the COP21 accord.
On Tuesday, Trump signed an order to scrap those Obama-era climate change regulations, keeping a campaign promise to support the coal industry and calling into question U.S. support for an international deal to fight global warming. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd welcomes investment from the country's aboriginals so that they have a stake in its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, its head said on Wednesday, as the company braces for major obstacles for the project.