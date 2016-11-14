NEW YORK Nov 14 Continental Resources
Chief Executive Harold Hamm is at the top of President-elect
Donald Trump's list to serve as energy secretary, according to
U.S. Representative Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, a Trump energy
adviser who confirmed he is also under consideration for the
job.
"In my view, Harold Hamm has the right of first refusal,"
Cramer told Reuters in a telephone interview. "In my view, he's
likely to be asked. And, because he's a patriot and an American,
he's likely to say yes."
Hamm, 70, became one of America's wealthiest men during the
U.S. oil and gas drilling boom over the past decade, tapping
into controversial hydraulic fracturing drilling technology to
access vast deposits in North Dakota's shale fields.
Continental spokeswoman Kristin Thomas said, "There has
never been a conversation" between Trump and Hamm about the
position. She declined to speculate on how Hamm would respond if
asked to take the job.
A prominent U.S. oil and gas executive who knows Hamm and
asked not to be named said he doubted Hamm would be willing to
leave Continental and may be more interested in having a strong
say in who ultimately gets the energy secretary job.
Aside from Hamm and Cramer, Trump's short list for energy
secretary also includes venture capitalist Robert Grady, who
served as associate director for Natural Resources, Energy and
Science in President George H. W. Bush's Office of Management
and Budget, according to Cramer and two other sources with
knowledge of the situation.
Grady did not respond to requests for comment.
If Hamm is nominated, the Oklahoman would be the first U.S.
energy secretary drawn directly from the industry since the
cabinet position was created in 1977, a move that would jolt
environmental advocates but bolster Trump's pro-drilling energy
platform.
Trump, a Republican who will take office on Jan. 20 and
succeed Democratic President Barack Obama, is also working to
fill other top administration jobs in the coming weeks.
SECOND TIME AROUND
Hamm addressed the Republican convention in July, calling
for expanded drilling and saying too much environmental
regulation threatened to limit U.S. oil production and increase
the country's dependence on Middle East oil producers.
Past heads of the U.S. Department of Energy, which is
charged with advancing U.S. energy security and technology and
dealing with nuclear waste disposal, have typically boasted a
political or academic background.
Dan Eberhart, a Texas oil investor and Republican party
financier who has worked with Hamm and has had conversations
with the Trump campaign, said, "I know Hamm is being seriously
considered. And I know that he wants it."
This is not the first time Hamm has been in contention for
the job.
The Republican Party's presidential nominee in 2012, Mitt
Romney, vetted Hamm to be energy secretary but ultimately
decided against him because the two men have differing positions
on renewable energy sources like wind.
Hamm made headlines in 2015 after settling a protracted
divorce case and agreeing to pay his ex-wife $975 million -
reported to be one of the biggest divorce settlement in history.
(Reporting By Michelle Conlin; additional reporting by Joshua
Schneyer; editing by Richard Valdmanis and Cynthia Osterman)