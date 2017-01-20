Jan 20 Donald Trump, a big supporter of the U.S.
oil, gas and coal industries, has promised to get to work
quickly after being sworn in as president of the United States,
raising expectations that he will sign a slew of executive
orders.
Here are some of the executive actions and other maneuvers
that could come quickly, related to energy, the environment and
climate change:
CLEAN POWER PLAN
Trump, a Republican, has promised to kill Democratic
predecessor Barack Obama's Clean Power Plan, which requires
states to cut carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. He has
a few options to do so, some simpler than others.
The plan is being challenged by 27 of the 50 states in
court, so one option is to order the Justice Department to stop
defending it - effectively giving the plaintiffs a win. Trump
could also seek a "voluntary remand" asking the court to send
the rule back to the Environmental Protection Agency for review.
The problem is that attorneys general from states like New York
and California, as well as environmental groups, would likely
step into the gap and defend the rule.
Another possibility would be to order the EPA not to enforce
the rule. That, too, could open the door to lawsuits.
A third option would be for Trump's administration to try to
issue a new regulation "withdrawing" the Clean Power Plan, even
if it is upheld in the courts, according to the American Energy
Alliance, an industry group that helped advise Trump's energy
transition team. That move may not be a fast one.
The Clean Power Plan, finalized in 2015, was the centerpiece
of Obama's broader climate change strategy.
WATERS OF THE U.S.
The Waters of the U.S. rule, which seeks to clarify which
waterways fall under federal environmental protection, has been
mentioned repeatedly by Trump as a regulation he hopes to
overturn. The rule is also being challenged in court. Legal
experts say Trump's options here are similar, and one of the
most elegant ways to overturn the rule would be through a
voluntary remand, a legal vehicle that would ask the court to
return the rule to the EPA for review. That would then give
Trump's administration the ability to kill or revise the rule,
but could also draw some lawsuits from Democratic attorneys
general and environmental groups that want the rule preserved.
KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE
Trump has promised to ask TransCanada Corp to
resubmit its application to build the Keystone XL pipeline, a
project to pipe more Canadian oil sands crude into the United
States that was rejected by the Obama administration after years
of environmental lobbying against it. While the invitation to
resubmit could come quickly, it is unclear whether TransCanada
would seek to revive the project given that oil prices are far
lower now than they were when the company initially pursued it.
Trump may also seek to issue an order to undo a guidance
issued last August by the White House Council on Environmental
Quality that requires federal agencies to quantify greenhouse
gas emissions and factor in impacts on climate change while
evaluating projects like pipelines. The council had updated the
decades-old National Environmental Policy Act to include the
greenhouse gas update.
DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE
Trump could sign an executive order approving the Dakota
Access Pipeline in North Dakota, or order the acting secretary
of the army to approve the project, according to Brigham McCown,
former head of the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration under President George W. Bush. However, such a
move would be highly unpopular among pipeline opponents who have
camped out at the construction site for months. Leaders from the
Standing Rock Sioux tribe, which led the protests over worries
the pipeline would threaten water quality, have vowed to
challenge any executive action. The pipeline is owned by Energy
Transfer Partners LP.
SOCIAL COST OF CARBON
One little-known tool used by the Obama administration to
support its regulations curbing carbon emissions is the "Social
Cost of Carbon," a calculation made by a panel of technical
experts to place a dollar value on the public harm caused by
carbon dioxide emissions. The calculation is used in the
rule-making cost/benefit analysis.
The current cost of carbon is put at $36 per tonne, which
will rise to $50 by 2030.
The American Energy Alliance believes that Trump could
immediately order government agencies to end the use of the
Social Cost of Carbon, which could help it unravel a number of
Obama's other anti-carbon regulations.
FEDERAL COAL MORATORIUM
Trump could immediately lift the Department of Interior's
moratorium on coal leasing on federal land, which the department
enacted last year as it sought to review the program and
evaluate whether the government adequately priced the value of
coal extracted from public land on behalf of the taxpayer.
Lifting the moratorium would improve industry access to vast
coal deposits remaining in the Powder River Basin.
Reversing some of Obama's more recent moves to put federal
acreage off limits to drilling could be more complicated. Obama
designated around 1.6 million acres of federal lands in Utah and
Nevada as monuments, using a tough-to-overturn law called the
Antiquities Act. He also permanently protected areas of the
offshore Arctic and Atlantic using another law that legal
experts say would be a challenge to overturn.
"MIDNIGHT RULES"
The Obama administration finalized a couple of environmental
regulations in its last weeks in office that are likely to be
quickly overturned, including the Bureau of Land Management
Methane Rule and the Streams Protection Act.
Congressional leaders said they would target those rules
under the Congressional Review Act, which allows lawmakers to
use a simple majority vote to rescind a regulation within 60
legislative days of publication.
The methane rule limits methane emissions from energy
installations on federal land, while the Streams Protection Act
protects waterways from coal mining runoff.
Some other rules, affecting the agriculture industry, could
also fit in this category. They include the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's final rule regarding production requirements for
organic livestock and poultry, establishing minimum indoor and
outdoor space requirements for chickens.
PARIS CLIMATE AGREEMENT
During his campaign for the White House, Trump said he would
pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement within
100 days of taking office. The accord, signed by nearly 200
countries last year, is intended to curb global warming by
slashing emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.
Since his November election, Trump has softened his stance
slightly, telling The New York Times he would keep an open mind
about the deal. Nonetheless, the former New York businessman has
been advised by his team about swift options he could take to
end U.S. participation in the accord, including issuing a
presidential order simply deleting the U.S. signature from the
accord.
