WASHINGTON, June 29 U.S. President Donald Trump
on Thursday announced measures to launch what he calls a "golden
era" of energy policy, which will revive the ailing nuclear
power sector and ease restrictions on energy exports.
"We are here today to unleash a new American energy policy,"
Trump said at an event at the Department of Energy. "We will
export American energy all around the world."
Trump said his administration will seek to find new ways to
revive the U.S. nuclear energy sector, launching a review of
domestic policies to find ways to make the energy more
competitive with natural gas and renewables and addressing the
issue of nuclear waste.
He also said he will lift Obama-era restrictions on U.S.
development banks that prevented financing of coal projects
overseas.
He also kicked off a public comment period for the Interior
Department as it develops a new national offshore oil and gas
leasing program.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici)