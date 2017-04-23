WASHINGTON, April 23 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign several executive orders on energy on Friday, a White House official said on Sunday.

"This builds on previous executive actions that have cleared the way for job-creating pipelines, innovations in energy production, and reduced unnecessary burden on energy producers," the official said on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by David Shephardson; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)