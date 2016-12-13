(Adds detail on Perry's link to ETP in paragraph 15, reaction
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Dec 13 Donald Trump has chosen
former Texas Governor Rick Perry to head the U.S. Department of
Energy, a source close to the president-elect said, putting him
in charge of an agency he proposed eliminating during his bid
for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination.
The choice of Perry adds to the list of oil-drilling
advocates skeptical about climate change who Trump has picked
for senior positions in his Cabinet, worrying environmentalists
but cheering an industry eager for expansion.
The selection of Perry, who also had been mentioned as a
candidate for agriculture secretary, was disclosed on Monday
night after Perry met the president-elect at Trump Tower in New
York.
The department is responsible for U.S. energy policy and
oversees the nation's nuclear weapons program. Perry has
advocated lighter regulation on the fossil fuel industry, and
has called the science around climate change "unsettled."
Perry's proposal to get rid of the Energy Department caused
what has become known as his "oops" moment during a November
2011 Republican presidential candidate debate when he could not
remember all of the three Cabinet-level departments he wanted to
eliminate. After mentioning the departments of Commerce and
Education, he said, "I can't. The third one, I can't. Sorry.
Oops."
A few minutes later in the debate Perry said with a laugh,
"By the way that was the Department of Energy I was reaching for
a while ago."
Perry, who also briefly ran in the 2016 presidential race,
would have to be confirmed by the Senate to head the Energy
Department.
Perry served as governor of Texas, a leading oil-producing
state, from 2000 when he succeeded President George W. Bush
until 2015. In his unsuccessful presidential runs, he touted his
record of job creation in the second-most-populous state.
PAST CRITICISM
Perry was a fierce critic of Trump last year before dropping
out of the race, calling him "a cancer on conservatism" who
offered "a toxic mix of demagoguery and mean-spiritedness and
nonsense."
Trump also had harsh things to say about Perry during the
campaign, even belittling his eyeglasses by saying, "He put on
glasses so people will think he's smart."
Once Trump secured the nomination, Perry endorsed him as
"the people's choice."
There were indications of a possible rocky handover for the
Energy Department after Trump transition officials asked the
agency for the names of employees who have worked on climate
change issues. Department spokesman Eben Burnham-Snyder said on
Tuesday the department will not comply and that the request had
"left many in our workforce unsettled."
Perry's selection is another indication that the incoming
Trump administration may be friendly toward the fossil fuel
industry. He is on the board of directors for Energy Transfer
Partners, the company building the Dakota Access
Pipeline in North Dakota that has been stalled by protests by
the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and supporters.
Trump on Tuesday named Rex Tillerson, chief executive of oil
giant Exxon Mobil Corp, as his choice for secretary of
state.
Trump has settled on U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris
Rodgers, a climate-change skeptic and an advocate for expanded
oil and gas development, as interior secretary.
Trump's choice for the Environmental Protection Agency is
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, an ardent opponent of
President Barack Obama's measures to curb climate change who has
sued the EPA to block in a bid to undo a key regulation to curb
greenhouse gas emissions, mainly from coal-fired power plants.
An overwhelming majority of scientists believe that carbon
dioxide emissions from burning oil, gas and coal is a
significant contributor to global climate change, causing sea
level rise, drought and more frequent violent storms.
The Energy Department was established by President Jimmy
Carter in 1977 after an embargo by oil-exporting nations led to
shortages in the United States.
Billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer said he hoped
Perry's nomination would be blocked.
"Trump no longer has to abolish departments. He can
dismantle them from within," Steyer said. "It's now up to the
Senate to defend our health, our economy and our democracy by
defeating this nomination."
