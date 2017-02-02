(Adds more comment from Barrasso, environmental group)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Feb 2 A Senate committee suspended
rules on Thursday to approve U.S. President Donald Trump's
controversial choice to lead the Environmental Protection Agency
on Thursday, amid a boycott of his nomination by the panel's
Democratic members.
John Barrasso, chair of the Senate's environment and public
works committee, said the panel would "suspend several rules"
temporarily to approve the nomination of Oklahoma Attorney
General Scott Pruitt as EPA administrator.
Democrats on the committee boycotted Wednesday's meeting to
approve Pruitt, saying that he doubts the science of climate
change and has too many conflicts of interest with the companies
he would be charged with regulating.
The full Senate will now vote on Pruitt's nomination. The
date for that has not yet been confirmed, but with Republicans
holding a majority in the Senate, the nomination will likely be
approved.
Barrasso justified the move by saying that Pruitt, who sued
the EPA 14 times as Oklahoma's top attorney, reflects the agenda
of the president who won the 2016 election.
"Elections have consequences and a new president is entitled
to put in place people who advance his agenda," he said.
Environmental groups, which have strongly criticized the
choice of Pruitt, raised concerns that the nomination was pushed
through to the full Senate.
"If he is approved by the full Senate, he will start on day
one as the worst EPA administrator in history," said Ken Cook,
president of the Environmental Working Group.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Frances Kerry)